View Image

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) inspectors continue to visit businesses across the County every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures and masking guidelines, to provide technical assistance, and in response to complaints of non-compliance. Between August 14 and August 20, Public Health inspectors visited a total of 1,874 businesses, including restaurants, bars, breweries, hotels, gyms, retail stores, shopping malls, personal care businesses, and food and garment manufacturers. In general, the inspections revealed the majority of businesses were in compliance.
