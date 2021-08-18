Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

View Image

Meadville Tribune
 8 days ago

Bethesda Lutheran Services is currently hiring Mental Health Workers for its. Partial Hospitalization Program. This is a full-time, year-round position working school-based hours. If you enjoy working with youth and...

marketplace.meadvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Frontline Care Doctor Shares How To End COVID

Dr. Paul Marik, a critical care doctor at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in East Virginia, is renowned for his work in creating the “Marik Cocktail,” which significantly reduces death rates from sepsis using inexpensive, safe, generic medications.1 In the video above, he speaks with Dr. Mobeen Syed about trends in the management of COVID-19, including what he believes could have wiped out the virus early on.2.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Marshall, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

A MN RN Going Viral After Quitting Job Over Vaccine Mandate

More and more employers in the medical field have been requiring their staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That's what happened to Sarah Blom, a registered nurse from Atwater who studied nursing at Southwest State University in Marshall, MN, according to her Facebook profile . When Blom received an email from her employer about the vaccine mandate this August, she decided to draw a line in the sand.
Protestswpr.org

Health Workers Protest Hospital Systems' COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

Health workers opposed to hospitals' vaccine mandates held protests across Wisconsin on Tuesday. They say hospital systems' requirements are an infringement on their free choice. In Madison, several hundred people gathered at the state Capitol to protest. Naomi, a registered nurse who traveled to Madison from Marathon City, was among...
krwg.org

New Mexico Republicans Support Those Opposed To Required Vaccinations For Healthcare Workers

Commentary: The fallout from Lujan Grisham’s vaccine mandate continues. Today Chaves County elected officials rallied with healthcare workers on the steps of the courthouse on Main Street to push back against the Governor’s blanket mandate of vaccinations for healthcare workers. New Mexico historically has struggled with staffing in rural hospitals and the decision by the administration to exclude weekly testing, in lieu of mandatory vaccinations, has forced many healthcare facilities to deal with the potential of mass layoffs and resignations.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Nearly 300,000 More Federal Health Workers Are Ordered To Be Vaccinated

The federal government is dramatically expanding the number of its workers that will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 25,000 employees of the Health and Human Services Department will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding its vaccine requirement to more employees, contractors and volunteers, the agencies announced.
Los Angeles County, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Public Health Inspectors Continue to Visit Businesses to Ensure Compliance

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) inspectors continue to visit businesses across the County every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures and masking guidelines, to provide technical assistance, and in response to complaints of non-compliance. Between August 14 and August 20, Public Health inspectors visited a total of 1,874 businesses, including restaurants, bars, breweries, hotels, gyms, retail stores, shopping malls, personal care businesses, and food and garment manufacturers. In general, the inspections revealed the majority of businesses were in compliance.
Mental HealthThe Conversation

COVID-19: frontline nurses did not receive the mental health support they deserved

For many people, the social restrictions experienced during lockdown will have long-lasting effects. These include stress, depression, insomnia, fear, anger, frustration, boredom and stigma associated with quarantine. But during the pandemic, NHS staff had to face all these things and deal with working on the frontline. As a result, many health workers will grapple with a lasting impact on their mental health and well-being.
Memphis, TNmemphis.edu

View Content

During these uncertain times, the outpouring of support shown by our alumni and friends means more than ever. Tigers always have and always will pull together to take care of each other and rise to any challenge. Now, more than ever, your gift will make an immediate impact. Your donation...
Public HealthMeadville Tribune

Teachers union pleads with schools to require masks

The head of the state’s largest teacher union called on school districts to mandate masks to try to limit the spread of COVID as schools get ready to resume. “Masking up at school is essential in the face of the surging Delta variant that affects young people more aggressively than the original strain of the virus. This is a particular concern when you consider that roughly two-thirds of students have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine,” Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said Wednesday. “We are at a crossroads, and what our schools decide now will set the stage for what this school year looks like. If we’re going to be able to keep our schools open for in-person instruction all year, we need to make the right decisions now."
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Mayor supports mask mandate for city buildings

Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns on Wednesday defended the city’s decision to reinstate a mask requirement in city buildings, a mandate that went into effect Monday. Interim CIty Manager Maryann Menanno cited recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health in announcing the move last week.
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Crawford County leaders concerned over nursing home mandate

A new federal mandate requiring nursing homes to have their staff vaccinated in order to receive Medicare and Medicaid money might leave the Crawford County Care Center short on workers. At Thursday's meeting of the county commissioners, Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the requirement was "very concerning" and could be...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Adelup, Public Health lobby for equitable Medicaid funding

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Director Art San Agustin on Monday submitted letters supporting H.R. 4406 to bipartisan authors, Congressman Darren Soto and Congressman Gus Bilirakis. In her letter, Governor Leon Guerrero requested language within the bill that would extend equitable treatment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy