Everything was going according to plan… until the “summer reset,” that is. The second season of Diary of a Future President, streaming in its entirety on Disney+ starting Wednesday, August 18, finds Elena (Tess Romero) riding high after following a Senator’s advice last year. “She’s ready to take on the world,” Romero tells D23. “She thinks she’s got the student rep thing in the bag… and then she realizes that seventh grade isn’t exactly what she planned. She can’t just assume that whatever she thinks is going to happen is going to happen. In the first few episodes of the season, Elena gets knocked down a little bit. She gets thrown back into reality, which is a little rough on her. But she’s able to pick herself up and get back to it. There’s a lot of changes in her life in season two.”