“If Killing People Would Win This, We’d Have Won a Long Time Ago”

We need some straight talk about Afghanistan. That country has been invaded unsuccessfully by foreign armies since as far back as Alexander the Great. More recently, the British tried to "conquer" Afghanistan in the 1840s and failed and again in the 1870s. The Soviet Union tried again in 1979, with disastrous results for both countries. The administration of former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, apparently ignorant of any history whatsoever, tried again in 2001. We've been trying to get that latest folly over for 20-plus years. Former President Donald Trump made it worse with his foolhardy deal with the Taliban last year. That deal included the release of 5000 Taliban fighters. And surprise, surprise: the Taliban have just torn up that deal as well.