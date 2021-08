Luxury jewelry house Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with LCK to give out commemorative rings to the winners of the LCK splits for the next three years. This collaboration will begin with the current Summer Split, which will conclude on Aug. 28, according to a translation by Korizon’s Kevin Kim of a Naver article. Outside of the rings awarded to each winner with engraved initials, the Finals MVP will also get a special bracelet.