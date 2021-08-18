LETTER: Great spot for biology lab

Exploring an interdisciplinary teaching approach at DKU. Interdisciplinary teaching, broadly defined as integrating two or more disciplines, appeared in history a long time ago and is a popular teaching approach many instructors recommend. Going back to ancient Greece, Aristotle liked to promote discussion among students from multiple disciplines, like philosophy and math. The collision of thoughts allowed his students to acquire knowledge toward achieving a holistic understanding of the issue. In modern China, Zuoren Zhou, one of the most famous Chinese writers of the early 20th century, also addressed the importance of interdisciplinary teaching and learning. Literature, he (1932) argued, is like biology: both take human life as their subject, so the two are closely related, and thus it is natural for those who study literature to also study biology.