Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

LETTER: Great spot for biology lab

Daily News Of Newburyport
 7 days ago

Just ask any biology teacher. They would have a field day studying the wetlands on the National Guard property on Low Street, Newburyport. There is talk about adding to the science program. Well, this would help the biology department for very little expense in comparison to using a facility miles from the schools.

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biology#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Free Lance-Star

LETTER: Thanks for a great fair memory!

I’ve been going to the Fredericksburg Fair for years, but because of the pandemic, I was reluctant to go. My husband and I were out for a Sunday drive, and we came upon the fair, so we made a U-turn (legal) and went to the gate to see if I could go in just to get a funnel cake.
Columbus Dispatch

Biology: Natural selection is key to understanding delta variant

Dr. Rochelle Walensky,director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, recently described the delta variant of the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus thusly: “(It) is showing everyday its willingness to outsmart us”. How can something that technically isn’t alive, much less have a brain, be willing to outsmart us?. How can...
Yes Weekly

Pretty bones: Conservation biology meets art

“I tell stories of lost animals that deserve rebirth through art,” said Aspen Stevanovski, a conservation biologist specializing in eastern coyotes, when asked why she decorates the bones of animals. Stevanovski works as a social media brand manager for two different wildlife companies. At Project Coyote, she crafts infographics on...
KIFI Local News 8

Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program

Anika Tolman, a junior at Salmon High School, recently received this prestigious national fisheries scholarship from the American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program. The post Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program appeared first on Local News 8.
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Great coverage of Rowley weightlifter

Praise to the Boyle family in Rowley. That was a nice story in The Daily News (Sports, Aug. 11) about Andrea Boyle, and some very nice photos of her. How interesting to see how quietly she progressed in weightlifting. Soon she'll be competing in Sweden as a national champion. In...
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Vaccine sweepstakes great incentive — for some

I read something in The Holland Sentinel on Friday, Aug. 6, that affirmed what I have thought all along. When our governor started her program to get more people vaccinated by starting the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes contest, she said all vaccinated people in Michigan would be invited in to the contest with a chance to win, not just the new people she was trying to get vaccinated.
royalsociety.org

Biological anthroengineering

Biological anthroengineering has emerged as a field that applies anthropology and engineering to biological questions. We spoke to Dr Michael Berthaume at London South Bank University, organiser of a new Interface Focus issue on this topic. He explained what biological anthroengineering entails, its application to dental research and the future of this field.
clarendonlive.com

Letter: ‘Senior Thang’ a great opportunity for community

Last Thursday evening, I attended the Music Night at the Donley County Senior Citizens Center. The music was great, and the barbecue and the rest of the meal were great. Unfortunately, there was very little attendance. Denise Bertrand is trying to build participation in the center. Clarendon is fortunate to have this fine facility to all the folks who live in this area.
The News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Dimit played great role in Urbana schools

After reading about John Dimit’s retirement from the Urbana school board, I decided to write regarding his work and friendship for over 40 years. What is a public servant? Someone who tirelessly works for the betterment of a community. Dimit defines the words “public servant.”. He exemplified the concept of...
Daily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: Watershed moment for minority inclusion

When Jireh Ishaazi takes to the Ipswich River, she notices more than the nesting birds, sunning turtles and blooming flowers. Or rather, she notices what she doesn’t see. “At the end of the day, it hit me that I hadn’t seen anybody who looked like me,” said Ishaazi, who is Black.
duke.edu

Bridging Biology and Humanity

Exploring an interdisciplinary teaching approach at DKU. Interdisciplinary teaching, broadly defined as integrating two or more disciplines, appeared in history a long time ago and is a popular teaching approach many instructors recommend. Going back to ancient Greece, Aristotle liked to promote discussion among students from multiple disciplines, like philosophy and math. The collision of thoughts allowed his students to acquire knowledge toward achieving a holistic understanding of the issue. In modern China, Zuoren Zhou, one of the most famous Chinese writers of the early 20th century, also addressed the importance of interdisciplinary teaching and learning. Literature, he (1932) argued, is like biology: both take human life as their subject, so the two are closely related, and thus it is natural for those who study literature to also study biology.
NRToday.com

Letter: Douglas County is a great place to live, if you're a virus

Douglas County: The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus thanks you. If it had a heart, the virus would thank you from the very bottom of it for being so hospitable, the perfect host. You could not be doing more to keep this virus alive. Douglas County is conspicuously a pro-COVID community now, a very COVID-friendly place to live. Death cometh soon or late, says Macaulay. What’s the rush, Douglas County? Are you honoring COVID for displacing the flu by baring your chest to the point of its sword?
finlandia.edu

Student Spotlight: Austin Keranen, Biology

For FinnU biology student Austin Keranen, his first declared major didn’t feel like the right fit. He wanted to choose a degree that fell in line with his personal interests and made him feel enthused to learn. Since Keranen was a dual enroll student at Finlandia from Hancock Central High School, he was able to draw from that experience when declaring his biology major.
Newswise

$2M Grant to Fund Assessment of Biology Education

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- The National Science Foundation has awarded a nearly $2 million collaborative research grant to principal investigators from Cornell, the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and the University of Maine to assess the effectiveness of open educational resources in teaching core biology concepts, facilitating student-centered learning and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.
NIH Director's Blog

Biology Beyond the Lab: Using Computers to Study Life

“You’re not going to be able to do biology without understanding programming in the future,” Melissa Wilson, Ph.D., an associate professor of genomics, evolution, and bioinformatics at Arizona State University, said in her 2019 NIGMS Early Career Investigator Lecture. “You don’t have to be an expert programmer. But without understanding programming, I can assert you won’t be able to do biology in the next 20 years.”
kgi.edu

ALS 307 Principles of Biology and Biochemistry

This introductory course in basic principles of biochemistry is intended for science-track students, e.g. chemical and mechanical engineers with no prior knowledge of life sciences. The Course will cover basic properties, functions and properties of simple peptides, proteins and monoclonal antibodies, carbohydrates, and lipids; introduction to cell factory – cellular reactions involved in cell growth and metabolism, translation, transcription, and replication. Basic principle of protein expression and purification.
Methow Valley News

Confluence Gallery exhibit explores the biology of Cascadia

Stretching from Alaska’s Copper River to Cape Mendocino in northern California and eastward to the Yellowstone Caldera and the Continental Divide, the Cascadia bioregion encompasses Washington state’s Cascade Range. In celebration of this vast and diverse bioregion, Confluence Gallery and the Methow Valley Citizens Council (MVCC) are partnering on a...
neusenews.com

Letter to the editor: We have freedom, but also great responsibility

A virus is ravaging our country and our world. In spite of the overwhelming evidence that masks and vaccines work to limit sickness and death, there are people who endanger themselves and others, claiming rights under the banner of personal freedom. The U.S. Constitution, does not grant us so much personal freedom that we can disregard the rights and wellbeing of those around us.
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Issue is 'not a woman's burden'

I appreciate Nicole Rodriguez (Daily News, letter to the editor, Aug. 18) for speaking up after a local businessman groped her while she was trying to peacefully enjoy a meal at a fundraiser. Ms. Rodriguez asks some important questions about what others might think about a woman speaking out, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy