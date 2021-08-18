Hong Kong shares end higher on financials, tech boost

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday after their biggest drop in three weeks in the previous session, as financials and tech stocks boosted key indexes.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.5% at 25,867.01, while China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 9,150.36.

** The financials sub-index finished up 1.2%. Constituents HKEX, China Construction Bank and PingAn added 1.6%, 1.1%, and 3%, respectively.

** Tech stocks rebounded after Tuesday’s tumble that were triggered by draft regulations banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan climbed 2.2%, moving the up 34 points.

** Social media company Tencent was up 0.3%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba closed 0.1% lower.

** China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rose 2.5%, as the company kept its annual sales target, despite warnings of chip shortage.

** Healthcare sub-index dropped 0.8%.

** Chinese pork processing giant WH Group plunged 11.3%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index .

** WH says it has noted recent decrease in its stock price and certain media reports regarding allegations made by Wan Hongjian, a former director who was removed for misconduct, against the company.

** Indebted developer Evergrande Group dropped 0.8%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 7.3%, as worries over Evergrande’s financial health deepened.

** Zhao Changlong replaced Hui Ka Yan as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group on Tuesday, while CEO Xia Huijun cut stakes in Property Services And New Energy Vehicle Arm. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)