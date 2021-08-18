Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hong Kong shares end higher on financials, tech boost

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday after their biggest drop in three weeks in the previous session, as financials and tech stocks boosted key indexes.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.5% at 25,867.01, while China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 9,150.36.

** The financials sub-index finished up 1.2%. Constituents HKEX, China Construction Bank and PingAn added 1.6%, 1.1%, and 3%, respectively.

** Tech stocks rebounded after Tuesday’s tumble that were triggered by draft regulations banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan climbed 2.2%, moving the up 34 points.

** Social media company Tencent was up 0.3%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba closed 0.1% lower.

** China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rose 2.5%, as the company kept its annual sales target, despite warnings of chip shortage.

** Healthcare sub-index dropped 0.8%.

** Chinese pork processing giant WH Group plunged 11.3%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index .

** WH says it has noted recent decrease in its stock price and certain media reports regarding allegations made by Wan Hongjian, a former director who was removed for misconduct, against the company.

** Indebted developer Evergrande Group dropped 0.8%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 7.3%, as worries over Evergrande’s financial health deepened.

** Zhao Changlong replaced Hui Ka Yan as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group on Tuesday, while CEO Xia Huijun cut stakes in Property Services And New Energy Vehicle Arm. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Financials#Hang Seng#China Enterprises Index#Hkex#China Construction Bank#Pingan#Meituan#Tencent#Healthcare#Chinese#Wh Group#Evergrande Group#Hengda Real Estate Group#The Shanghai Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Marketsetftrends.com

China ETFs Rally as Bargain Hunters Jump on a Battered Market

China-specific exchange traded funds surged Tuesday, with Chinese technology stocks taking the lead, as bargain hunters looked to a battered market segment. Among the best-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Tuesday, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) jumped 11.0% and the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEArca: CQQQ) advanced 5.7%. Meanwhile, the broader Xtrackers CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) increased 1.6% and the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) gained 4.4%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as financials counter tech gains

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip stock indexes retreated from record highs to end flat on Wednesday following a subdued start to trading in European peers, with losses in domestic financial stocks offsetting gains in technology and metal companies. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.06% higher at 16,634.65, while the...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

MSCI CEO dismisses concerns Chinese stocks are ‘uninvestable’

(Aug 24): MSCI Inc., the world’s biggest index provider, shook off concerns about the “investability” of Chinese stocks following recent Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, citing previous instances where markets rebounded in the aftermath. Regulatory compliance has weighed on China “every three, four, five years and obviously the markets have sold off...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise as new energy, liquor sectors gain

Aug 24 (Reuters) - China shares extended their rebound on Tuesday, led by energy and liquor sectors, while Hong Kong stocks also rose as investors snapped up tech and healthcare shares battered by a sell-off last week. ** The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,887.44 points at the end of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares end higher as tech tracks Wall Street's gain

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as heavyweights SoftBank Group and other technology stocks jumped along with energy and transport sectors. The Nikkei share average ended up 0.87% at 27,732.10, while the broader Topix gained 1% to 1,934.20. Wall...
Stocksinvesting.com

China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day, as sentiment was boosted by Tencent (HK: 0700 ) Holdings (OTC: TCEHY ) Ltd.’s stock buyback and as Cathie Wood bought back into JD (NASDAQ: JD ).com after a strong set of results. The Hang Seng Tech Index extended its...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chinese Tech Stocks Register a Surge in Value as JD.Com and Tencent Prices Rise Upwards

Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong which include stock prices of organizations such as Tencent, JD.com, and Alibaba have risen in value on Tuesday. Chinese tech stocks of Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKG: 0700), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), and JD.com have risen in value and have recorded a surge in prices. These organizations were badly affected due to the imposition of regulatory laws and preserves that China was practicing in the avenue of technology.
StocksBenzinga

Alibaba Sees Rebound, Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%: What You Need To Know

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) shares traded 5% higher at press time in Hong Kong. What’s Moving: Shares of the Jack Ma-led e-commerce to data center conglomerate traded 5% higher at HKD 159.70 )($20.50) in Hong Kong. Alibaba shares hit an intraday high of HKD 160.70 ($20.63) in Tuesday’s...
Marketswcn247.com

World shares gain mostly...Hong Kong to crack down on films

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly gaining, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1%, while Germany’s DAX added 0.2%. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.9% higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.5%, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.1%. U.S. shares are set to drift higher with Dow futures gaining nearly 0.2% and S&P 500 futures up 0.2%.
StocksFXStreet.com

BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding posts solid intraday advance

NYSE:BABA roughly 10% up for the week amid prevalent market's optimism. The Chinese government has officially started an investigation into AliBaba’s hometown. The Hang Seng Index officially hit bearish territory last week as the Chinese tech slide continues. Update, August 28: NYSE:BABA added 6.61% on Tuesday, to end the day...
Metro International

China regulator approves Tencent’s purchase of Studio 9 stake

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved Tencent Holdings’ plan to purchase an equity stake in Chinese animation company Studio 9. The State Administration for Market Regulation made the announcement on its website. Tencent, which was already an investor in Studio 9, reported its plan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy