Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tomlinson: As COVID fears slow the economy again, we know who to blame

By Chris Tomlinson
expressnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI consider the odds of contracting COVID-19 every time I think about going out these days. I calculate how much time I might spend indoors with unvaccinated people who stubbornly insist on exposing me to the disease. I do it for myself and my family. And so are a lot of other people, and it’s slowing down the economy.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tomlinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Covid#Politics#Covid#Schlumberger#Republican#The Wall Street Journal#Safegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthradioplusinfo.com

8-24-21 pandemic causes permanent change to u.s. economy

A retired Ripon College economist says he agrees with the Federal Reserve chairman that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy hs been permanently changed and it’s important the central bank adapt to those changes. Economist Paul Schoof says the pandemic has led to a reassessment of the value of jobs, and a way for people to grow personally. Powell said the Fed needs to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for the central bank’s monetary policy.
Businesssavannahceo.com

U.S. Economy Again Limited By COVID And Supply Chain Concerns

The full-year 2021 real GDP growth forecast was revised modestly downward due in part to the expectation that COVID-related disruptions to consumer spending and supply chains will more greatly hinder economic activity in the second half of the year than previously forecast, according to the August 2021 commentaryfrom the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. A weaker than previously anticipated second quarter real GDP reading also contributed to the downward revision to the full-year 2021 growth outlook from last month's 7.0 percent to this month's 6.3 percent. However, the downgrade was offset partially by an upgraded 2022 growth forecast from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent. The ESR Group continues to expect inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), to remain around 5 percent by the end of 2021, as broader inflationary pressure from wage and home price growth replaces some of the more transitory factors driving the recent upward movement. By the end of 2022, the ESR Group forecasts CPI to decelerate meaningfully to a still-elevated level nearer 3 percent.
EconomyArkansas Online

China's economy slows in July

China's economy slowed more than expected in July, adding to signs that the global recovery is coming under pressure as the delta virus variant snarls supply chains and undermines consumer confidence. Retail sales were hit by tough new virus restrictions introduced toward the end of the month to contain fresh...
Businessthebalance.com

Consumer Sentiment Sinks as Virus Stokes Economy Fears

Consumer sentiment plunged in the first part of August to the lowest level in almost a decade, even lower than at the onset of the pandemic, amid concerns over the economic impact of the rising virus cases, a new survey shows. The gloom was widespread, spanning every income, age, and...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3 tn: study

The slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines will cost the global economy $2.3 trillion in lost output, a report released Wednesday found. The Economist Intelligence Unit's study found that emerging and developing economies, whose vaccine rollouts are far behind those of wealthier countries, will bear the brunt of those losses. The report comes as advanced nations move towards providing booster shots to their populations while the international effort to provide vaccines for poorer nations remains inadequate. The study calculated that countries which fail to vaccinate 60 percent of their populations by mid-2022 will suffer the losses, equivalent to two trillion euros, over the 2022-2025 period.
Industryworldoil.com

Oil prices jump on stock market rebound, FDA vaccine approval

(Bloomberg) --Oil in New York surged by the most since April amid a broader market rebound after the longest stretch of declines in nearly two years. The U.S. crude benchmark climbed nearly 5% on Monday and the global benchmark Brent also advanced, rallying along with equities and other commodities. In addition to more positive sentiment in financial markets, China has made progress in containing the fast-spreading delta variant, bringing local cases down to zero. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar declined, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
WorldPosted by
pymnts

Today In Payments Around The World: TerraPay Promotes UAE Digital Payments; Floods, COVID Resurgence Slows China’s Economy

Today in payments around the world: TerraPay and Network International promote digital payments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Plus, China’s President Xi Jinping wants wealth redistribution amid an economic slowdown and eCommerce surge. Dutch payments infrastructure company TerraPay and UAE-based Network International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy