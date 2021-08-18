Tomlinson: As COVID fears slow the economy again, we know who to blame

The full-year 2021 real GDP growth forecast was revised modestly downward due in part to the expectation that COVID-related disruptions to consumer spending and supply chains will more greatly hinder economic activity in the second half of the year than previously forecast, according to the August 2021 commentaryfrom the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. A weaker than previously anticipated second quarter real GDP reading also contributed to the downward revision to the full-year 2021 growth outlook from last month's 7.0 percent to this month's 6.3 percent. However, the downgrade was offset partially by an upgraded 2022 growth forecast from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent. The ESR Group continues to expect inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), to remain around 5 percent by the end of 2021, as broader inflationary pressure from wage and home price growth replaces some of the more transitory factors driving the recent upward movement. By the end of 2022, the ESR Group forecasts CPI to decelerate meaningfully to a still-elevated level nearer 3 percent.