Before we go deep into the ACTUAL bypasses section, It’s really important to understand what is a WAF(Web application firewall) and it’s types. Hi guys, welcome to this new blog and here, we are talking about WAFs which is considered as one of the biggest enemies of hackers. Well, it is also important to keep in mind WAF is not same as usual firewalls(Network firewalls). So here is a brief difference: A Web Application Firewall is a network security firewall solution that protects web applications from HTTP/S and web application-based security vulnerabilities where Network Firewall is a device which controls access to a secured LAN network to protect it from unauthorized access.