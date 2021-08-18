Kadhi Recipes: Here Are 7 Best Picks From Across India
Kadhi is one of the most popular Indian dishes. They are cooked not only in Indian homes but are also loved restaurants across the country. The best part about kadhi is that it is not just one dish but a gamut of gravies made with curd or besan and other ingredients. While a Punjabi kadhi may make us relish rich spices with pakodas, a Gujarati kadhi will give us a simple delight with ingredients like curd, jaggery, and curry leaves. As the recipes differ from state to state, it becomes all the more interesting to know about the various kadhis made across India.srdtf.org
Comments / 0