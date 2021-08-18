Cancel
Boku launches global mobile payments network

finextra.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrier billing outfit Boku has unveiled what it claims is the world's largest mobile payments network, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts in 90 countries. The network, M1ST, promises to simplify the fragmented mobile payment acceptance market, bringing together more than 330 methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes into a single, scheme-like network.

