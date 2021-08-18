Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India Launch Today
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim are set to launch in India today. While the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition will be the company's latest 5G phones, the Realme Book Slim will come as its first laptop. Specifications-wise, the Realme GT 5G will be a flagship model from the Chinese company and will include the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition, on the other hand, will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.
