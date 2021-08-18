Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India Launch Today

Realme usually launches a Master Edition version of an existing smartphone model with a distinctive design that sets it apart. The Realme X was the first smartphone to get this treatment, with Onion and Garlic versions. Realme repeated this exercise with the X3, which was also launched in two finishes – Concrete and Red Brick. Now, with the brand new Realme GT series, the company has done something different. Along with the Realme GT (First Impressions) itself, there’s also a Realme GT Master Edition, but while design is still a big deal, it has different specifications and is actually more affordable.