Orchestral Tools Tom Holkenborg’s Percussion review

For guitarists and bassists using a pedalboard, this is one of the top wireless systems out there. The WL-50 is packed full of features with only a few minor flaws. The Boss WL-50 is a wireless guitar system comprising a transmitter and receiver that’s roughly the same size as a regular Boss compact pedal. It’s been designed to fit on your pedalboard so that you can get rid of the cable that would normally run between your guitar/bass and your pedals.