The Duke of Sussex issues statement to military veterans about Afghanistan

By Caroline Hallemann
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan as the United States withdraws troops from the region, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has issued a joint statement alongside Dominic Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games, and Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, the chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, encouraging military veterans to "reach out to each other and offer support for one another".

