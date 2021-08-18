PMARSHONAU: In a time of change in college athletics, it's still win or else

The Florida Gators have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal for positions all over the field in the four years the portal has existed and this year they went to the portal for a place kicker. Jace Christmann was picked up after he decided to leave Mississippi State and after Florida head coach Dan Mullen signed him at the school back in 2017. Christmann is currently in a battle with Chris Howard who has been on campus at Florida for four years. The staff is doing what they can to put pressure on the two to see which the best one for the job is.