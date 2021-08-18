PMARSHONAU: In a time of change in college athletics, it's still win or else

UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts, speaking before members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. (Charlie Brogan, KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (August 17, 2021) Lots of rumors and talk show speculation lately about possible changes in college football’s major conferences, particularly since Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would move to the Southeast Conference. There likely will be changes in the future, not only in Conference memberships but also in the Governance of College Athletics, according to newly appointed University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
