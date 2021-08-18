Cancel
Video Games

Among Us developer disappointed there was no collaboration with Epic on Fortnite Impostors mode

By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite's new Among Us-inspired mode, Impostors, went live, and staff at InnerSloth lament that Epic never asked the studio to work on a collaboration. Fortnite Impostors is suspiciously similar to the smash-hit indie game that took the world by storm last year, Among Us. In both Fortnite's new mode and InnerSloth's international hit, teams of players work together to either eliminate everyone else or work out who’s lying.

