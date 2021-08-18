Among Us developer disappointed there was no collaboration with Epic on Fortnite Impostors mode

Fortnite is certified sus this week with the introduction of its new Impostors mode, which aims to take on Among Us. The new game mode is quickly gaining traction among the millions who play Fortnite every week, and it's not just because it offers a more polished take on the game's fanmade limited-time mode (LTM) from Christmas last year, The Spy Within. Players are dissecting the new map and its lore items scattered within the confines of this new social deduction mode, and it seems Epic may be using the mode to fill in some holes in the island's backstory.