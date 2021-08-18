Cancel
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 release date may be sooner than expected – but could an event be canceled?

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's been some question as to when the iPhone 13 launch, and therefore release date, will be – in 2020 we saw an October unveiling, but in the deep distant past of 2019 and even further back in time, September used to be iPhone month. We're starting to hear rumors...

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

