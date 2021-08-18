iPhone 13 release date may be sooner than expected – but could an event be canceled?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G official, makes performance affordable. And just like yesterday, the official news today begin with some new announcements from nonother than Samsung. Don’t worry, the best deals we can recommend are still in the description, for all of you that still want them and don’t wanna deal with an extra segment. Anyways, we know that one of Samsung’s best, if not their best selling smartphone is the Galaxy A52 Series and well, they just decided to give us a refresh to this year’s model. Today the company announced the Galaxy A52s ,which brings a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display running at 120Hz. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC as well as 6 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of expandable storage. But, there will also be a higher tier with more RAM and onboard storage for those of you interested. When you turn it around, you’re getting a quad camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and of course, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. Oh and, you’re also getting a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. This phone also features IP67 water and dust resistance, an under the display fingerprint scanner, a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. What’s interesting here is that it will be available for pre-orders on the 24th and up for sale starting on September 10th for 410 pounds. That’s just 10 more pounds than its predecessor for new color variants, updated specifications and more. And if the previous A52 was already a solid deal, this just sweetens the pot. It technically is a global launch but we only have UK pricing right now.