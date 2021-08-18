‘Among Us’ devs disappointed by ‘Fortnite”s new ‘Impostors’ mode

Creativity is dead. Well, it can certainly that way, at least. In a gaming era where the top flight seems to be made up almost exclusively of safe sequels, identikit free-to-play shooters, and annual retreads of the same ground, you'd be forgiven for thinking that creativity was on the way out. It's so refreshing, then, to see a major release that has more than enough imagination to make up for the platoons of me-too battle royale games and the squads of predictable yearly updates that try to pass off a few bullet points as originality. Psychonauts 2 is creativity incarnate, so good luck even trying to work out what kinds of weird and wonderful mindscapes the game might send you to next, with each adding its own unique mechanics and twists on top of having its own visual flavour and theme. It's a journey into the bizarre, a double-jump on the wild side, an adventure unafraid to go to some strange, dark, and unexpected places. And on top of all that, it's a damn fine game to boot.