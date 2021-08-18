Cancel
Video Games

‘Among Us’ devs disappointed by ‘Fortnite”s new ‘Impostors’ mode

By Alan Wen
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Innersloth, the developer behind hit indie game Among Us, have reacted to the new mode introduced to Fortnite yesterday (August 17). The new mode, Fortnite Impostors, has eight players working together as Agents to protect and maintain The Bridge, while the other two work as Impostors to seize it for themselves.

