There has been a rash of resignations at the Hong Kong Arts Development Council following a series of media attacks by news sources affiliated with Beijing. The Council, a governmental body that funds arts and culture in Hong Kong, has ten elected seats. Eight of those seats were won in a landslide in 2016 by artists known to be pro-Democracy reformers. Three of those members, artist Chris Chan Kam-shing, songwriter Adrian Chow Pok-yin, and director Indy Lee Chun-leung, have now resigned.