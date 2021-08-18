A third vaccine dose is recommended for the immunocompromised

JACKSON — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to include a recommended third dose for individuals with moderate to severe immunosuppression who are at risk for serious illness from COVID-19. This includes solid organ transplant recipients or those who are “diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise,” according to the FDA. This group of eligible individuals is estimated to include less than 3% of the U.S. population and 3% of Ohioans.