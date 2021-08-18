Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Folk Fest's digital lineup includes Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival

By MediaNews Group
Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Philadelphia Folksong Society has shifted this weekend's Philadelphia Folk Festival from an in-person event to a digital format. Being held Saturday and Sunday, the festival will feature the following performers who were able to transition to the online platform: Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Dustbowl Revival, Raye Zaragoza, Susan Werner, Flor de Toloache, John Flynn, Heather Maloney and Matt Nakoa.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Scotland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Livingston Taylor
Person
Peggy Seeger
Person
Bettye Lavette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Arts#Indigenous Music#Gathering Time#Pmc#Canis Major Music#Canadian#Philadelphia Music Co Op#The Honey Badgers#Elephant Sessions#Wales Arts International#Welsh#Vassal And Brantford#Skye Consort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Scotland
Related
Atlantic City, NJatlanticcityweekly.com

REVIEW: Glen Burtnik and his band perform a '60s-themed revue at Ocean that simply rocks

There is one more weekend to catch “Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love,” a fantastic, unique concert experience that has been rocking Ocean Casino Resort all summer. To be honest, “Summer of Love” caught this critic completely off guard. Long-running shows in the resort can be hit and miss, but thanks to shows like this, the return of “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana and Producer Allen Valentine’s recent success stories with the current “The Rat Pack: Back in Town” at Hard Rock and “Motown Forever” at Bally’s, it has been the a summer of great revue shows, which in the past could have been an oxymoron.
Musicgreensboro.com

N.C. Folk Festival to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival will partner with different artists and organizations to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup. The festival announced Friday that it has curated a hip-hop program with local artist Demeanor, a blues program with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and a gospel program with the North Carolina Folklife Institute and Center for Cultural Vibrancy.
Binghamton, NY14850.com

Concert lineup announced for Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest

Normally in August, and canceled last summer, Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest returns this year on October 8th through 10th. It’s part county fair, part music festival, and part celebration of the Southern Tier’s signature food, the spiedie! This week, organizers announced the concert lineup for the weekend. Friday 10/8 6pm: Barenaked...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Livingston Taylor lands at the Loft

Folk-pop musician Livingston Taylor comes to the Loft in Oak Bluffs with special guest Alisa Amador on Saturday, August 28. Taylor returns to the Island, continuing his 50-plus-year musical career. Taylor has been coming to the Island since 1956, and has performed every summer here (except for 2020) since 1972....
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: Livingston Taylor concert

Heard on Main Street: Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day. I am sorry that I’m late wishing Leigh Smith a happy birthday, which she celebrated last Saturday. Her daughter Pam reminded me that Leigh fell back on the Fourth of July and is now recovering at the Henrietta Brewer House for rehab. Cards and good wishes sent to her home (P.O. Box 2527, 02568) are most welcome. It was a bad fall, so be happy for her that she is doing well now. Let her know that you care with a card and a note.
FestivalBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT Joins RIOT FEST 2021 Lineup

With NINE INCH NAILS cancelling all 2021 tour dates, including this year's Riot Fest, the festival is unveiling a wave of announcements bound to excite anyone planning on attending. In addition to three major headliner additions, festival organizers are announcing a second batch of Riot Fest Late Night shows this Friday, September 20, which will go on sale later that day.
Ardmore, PANorristown Times Herald

Weekend events include Berks Jazz Fest, Ardmore Rock N' Ride

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. The Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest continues through Sunday with weekend performances by the likes of Boney James on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading; Celebrating the Music of Stevie Wonder, hosted and produced by Chris "Big Dog" Davis, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading; Marcus Miller & Friends on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading; the Brubeck Brothers celebrate Dave Brubeck's Centennial on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Miller Center for the Arts, Reading; Sunday brunch with Brian Bromberg's Unapologetically Funky Big Bombastic Band on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Reading; and the festival finale featuring RnR: Rick Braun and Richard Elliot with special guest Peter White on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite. For tickets and the complete schedule, see berksjazzfest.com.
Morristown, NJnewjerseystage.com

The Folk Project presents the 2021 NJ Uke Fest This Weekend

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- On Friday through Sunday, August 20-22, The Folk Project's NJ Uke Fest will present workshops, concerts, and sing-alongs. Tickets are $85 for the entire weekend, and attendance is limited to 50 vaccinated guests, but you can watch the festival via livestream as well. Jim Boggia, Christine DeLeon, Christopher Trietsch, Jim Beloff, Christopher Davis-Shannon, and Gracie Terzian are featured. On Sunday, they host their traditional outdoor sing-along/play-along.
Chester County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Citadel Country Spirit Fest, Blackberry Smoke concert top weekend events

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. Citadel Country Spirit USA country music festival returns to the Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in Chester County from Friday through Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The three-day festival features 14 nationally recognized artists on the GMC Sierra Stage and popular up-and-comers on the Citadel Rising Star Stage. Headliners are Brantley Gilbert on Friday, Miranda Lambert on Saturday and Chris Young on Sunday. Also scheduled to perform are Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, RaeLynn and Muscadine Bloodline on Friday; Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Jon Langston and Niko Moon on Saturday; and Josh Turner, Scotty McCreery and Lindsay Ell on Sunday. Purchase reserved, pit and general admission three-day passes and single-day tickets online at www.countryspiritusa.com. To charge by phone, call 800-514-3849. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
MusicSFGate

Eddie Vedder, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper Tapped for Audible's 'Words + Music' Series

Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper and Laura Jane Grace will partake in the fall slate of Audible’s ongoing music and storytelling series, Words + Music. Grace will kick things off September 2nd with Black Me Out, in which she’ll reflect on her life, rise to fame in Against Me!, and the challenges she’s faced navigating the music industry as a trans woman. Black Me Out will also feature new interpretations of some of Grace’s most personal and political songs. (An excerpt from Black Me Out is available below.)
Kittanning, PACourier-Express

Large crowds return to Kittanning's Folk Festival

KITTANNING – The 50th annual Fort Armstrong Folk Festival wrapped up on Sunday after a very successful four days of activities. Vendors and event staffers reported a high turnout, and even the weather cooperated. Jennifer Coil, the festival’s executive director, is a veteran of several of the events. “It is...
Musicmit.edu

Guitar Talk: In Conversation With Legendary Guitarist Bill Frisell

An interview with one of the most creative guitarists of our time, excerpted from Joel Harrison's book 'Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players.'. The mid-1970s gave rise to four guitarists who have dominated the jazz landscape for 40 years: Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Mike Stern, and Bill Frisell. Frisell’s sound often seemed attainable to the average acolyte. He does not play particularly fast; many of his tunes have soft edges, straight-ahead time signatures, graspable forms. But beware the illusion. Like Jim Hall, he makes it look easy, and it is most assuredly not. Frisell (b. 1951) has something of the magician about him. He underplays everything, his notes a haiku. His elastic tone contains celebration and mourning at the same time.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

La MaMa Announces 2021 Fall Lineup, Includes Indigenous Spin on Shakespeare

The La MaMa Experimental Theater Club has hosted bold, daring, and socially nascent plays written by some of the best names in theater (Sam Shepard, Amy Sedaris, Phillip Glass) since 1961. For its 2021 fall-winter season, the storied theater company plans to continue this tradition. Some attention-grabbing standouts, per the New York Times, include an Indigenous spin on Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream retooled as Misdemeanor Dream, a dramatic exploration of the Tulsa Race Massacre tied to the domestic tragedy’s centennial anniversary and a vaudeville concert about the history of cannabis.
Chicago, ILguitargirlmag.com

New Headliners Announced For Riot Fest 2021 – Morrissey and Slipknot join the lineup

CHICAGO, IL: With Nine Inch Nails cancelling all 2021 tour dates, including this year’s Riot Fest, the festival is unveiling a wave of announcements bound to excite anyone planning on attending. In addition to three major headliner additions, festival organizers are announcing a second batch of Riot Fest Late Night shows this Friday, September 20, which will go on sale later that day.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Tony Levin, and King Crimson’s complex world

Peter Gabriel invents crowd surfing. The musician considers what happens after he’s been on the road for more than six weeks:. The poet. The photographer. The musician. They are all one man: Tony Levin. He's an Eastman School of Music product, one of the most visible bassists in rock music...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Will Sept. 1 King Crimson concert at Jacobs Pavilion be legendary band’s swan song in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Being part of King Crimson since 2013 has been nothing less than a “surreal” experience for Jakko Jakszyk. The singer-guitarist “was a fan” years ago, seeing the group for the first time in 1971, as a 13-year-old, when the British progressive rock group was promoting its then-new “Islands” album. “A pal of mine had played me ‘21st Century Schizoid Man’ a year or two earlier and it blew my head off,” Jakszyk, 63, recalls. “I bought the first three albums and I just fell in love with it, so to see them live felt like kind of a religious experience.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

The annual Shaky Knees festival is returning after a dormant 2020. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Alice Cooper, Mammoth WVH and more. Although the COVID delta variant has started taking its toll on the 2021 concert industry, Shaky Knees is planning to continue as scheduled. The fest will take place Oct. 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga. from the city’s Central Park.
Eau Claire, WImusicinminnesota.com

Stories from Backstage at Blue Ox Music Festival

Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin returned for its 6th reiteration this past weekend. The family run festival had some last minute cancellations but the depth of the lineup shone through with special double sets and last minute additions. Music in Minnesota wanted to share stories from unique perspectives on what the festival means, the value of performing, and the challenges leading up to stepping on stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy