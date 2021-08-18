Fannin named OVB 2021 Jackson County 4-H Scholar
Elizabeth Fannin, of Jackson, was recently named the Jackson recipient of the 2021 Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) 4-H Scholarship. Elizabeth is the daughter of Aaron and Rae Anne Fannin. She is a member of the Four Mile Farmers 4-H Club. She is a graduate from Jackson High School and will attend Ohio State University in the fall, where she will major in agriculture communications with plans to study law post-graduate.
