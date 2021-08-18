Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, OH

Fannin named OVB 2021 Jackson County 4-H Scholar

By From staff reports
vintonjacksoncourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON — Elizabeth Fannin, of Jackson, was recently named the Jackson recipient of the 2021 Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) 4-H Scholarship. Elizabeth is the daughter of Aaron and Rae Anne Fannin. She is a member of the Four Mile Farmers 4-H Club. She is a graduate from Jackson High School and will attend Ohio State University in the fall, where she will major in agriculture communications with plans to study law post-graduate.

www.vintonjacksoncourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Jackson, OH
Government
Jackson County, OH
Government
City
Jackson, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Gallipolis, OH
County
Jackson County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Volunteers#Ovb#County Fairs#Ohio Valley Bank#Jackson High School#Ohio State University#Ovb#4 H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy