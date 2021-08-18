Cancel
Religion

Cornelius Chapel

vintonjacksoncourier.com
 7 days ago

The Old Testament Book of Daniel records the history of God’s people while in exile in Babylon. Daniel was taken captive in Jerusalem when he was very young and carried to Babylon, where he ministered in the Royal Court. Daniel was a prophet of God, and he rose to political power as well.

www.vintonjacksoncourier.com

Durham, NCduke.edu

Welcome to Duke Chapel

Located at the heart of Duke’s West Campus, Duke Chapel is a sanctuary for all people. We are especially looking forward to meeting the Class of 2025 and welcoming the Class of 2024 back to campus! Students are invited to participate in all aspects of the life of the Chapel.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Music in the chapel

Chamber Music at San Miguel Chapel returns to Santa Fe this summer with a pair of concerts to benefit the historic venue’s preservation work. On Saturday, Aug. 21, an all-Baroque program will be offered by the period-instruments ensemble Archipelago, led by violinist Lorenzo Cotillo with violinist Lisa Ferguson, violist Melissa Kirk, cellist Joel Becktell, bassist Sam Brown, and harpsichordist Kathleen McIntosh. Art songs and opera selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Eugene Onegin, Rusalka, Thaïs, Turandot, and Susannah are on tap Sunday, Aug. 22. Two singers who gave memorable performances in this year’s Santa Fe Opera season are featured — mezzo-soprano Megan Marino (Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro) and tenor Brenton Ryan (Basilio in Figaro and Flute in A Midsummer Night’s Dream) — along with soprano Sara Gartland Lomelí in her New Mexico debut. Both concerts take place at 3 p.m. at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail. Tickets are $20 from eventbrite.com or via QR at the door; children under 12 are free. Masks are mandatory indoors; outdoor seating is also available in the courtyard.
Saint Michael, MNhometownsource.com

Alleluia to re-open former Beebe Lake Chapel

Since 2011, Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael has been home to Trinity Chapel, originally built by Bob Weeks on his property on Beebe Lake. Following his death, the family donated the chapel to Alleluia, which has honored his memory by keeping the chapel open from spring through fall. The...
Relationship AdviceCoeur d'Alene Press

CHAPEL: A little help, please

My husband and I (David Hensley and Carole Randall) were married at the Coeur d’Amour Wedding Chapel on Aug. 9, 1974. The officiant was the Rev. Victoria Carbury. We remember that the chapel was close to the courthouse. Can anyone help us a bit with information as to where the chapel was located?
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Bolerjacks to perform at Calvary Bible Chapel

ALAMOSA — Award winning Christian Vocal Duo, Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, will be in concert at Calvary Bible Chapel on Friday, August 23rd at 7:00 pm. As husband and wife, Blake & Jenna communicate their faith through music with gentleness and a testimony of love and commitment with their marriage; a chemistry easily seen as they sing and serve together. Blake’s soaring vocals and Jenna’s sweet harmonies are sure to inspire and encourage. All ages will enjoy their mix of classic and inspirational styles.
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Shrine's new chapel to be completed this fall

LONG HILL TWP. – Construction of the new Pilgrim Chapel is under way at the Shrine of St. Joseph in Stirling, intended to serve as a holy place of prayer, pilgrimage and peace. The chapel is projected to be completed by this fall. The Rev. Dennis Berry, the shrine’s director,...
ReligionCoeur d'Alene Press

CHAPEL: The readers respond

Thank you so very much for publishing my letter Friday. It worked! I had replies from six people before the day was over. The Coeur d’Amour Wedding Chapel was where Pioneer Title is currently located. Two of the responders had also been married at the chapel, one within two months of my marriage. Another sent a nice photo of the chapel.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

No, the Sistine Chapel hasn’t suddenly uprooted itself and moved to SoCal. But a visit to this ceiling-covering reproduction of Michelangelo’s masterpiece is way easier than a trip to Vatican City. This touring exhibition emulates the experience of seeing 34 of those famous frescoes (like The Last Judgment and The...
Jackson, MSrts.edu

Chapel: Scott Swain

This year’s chapel theme is “From a Bath to a Banquet: The Christian Life through the Sacraments.” Just as Luther described the Psalms as a “little Bible,” the whole Christian life can be examined through baptism and the Lord’s Supper. So in addition to the privilege of giving God the glory due his name in psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, we will have the privilege of hearing him speak.
Religionpacificsun.com

The H Factor: Heaven vs. Hell

The peak years of the British Empire saw the introduction of many ancient texts from the East, introduced by such scholar-adventurers as Sir Richard Francis Burton. One of them, translated in 1859 under the title The Rubai’yat of Omar Khayyam, was widely published well into the 20th century. You can often find a beautiful edition at a used bookstore for modest cost. The 11th-century Persian poem is not a tract on spiritual asceticism, but rather a celebration of wine, women and song. The following lines from the poem are used in the opening credits of the 1945 film adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s novel The Picture Of Dorian Gray:
Cresco, IACresco Times

Cresco Community Chapel hosts open house, concert

CRESCO - It has taken nearly two years to complete the huge addition to Cresco Community Chapel at 24024 Hwy. 9 East. The congregation wants to celebrate its completion by having an open house, supper (barbecue sandwiches and more) and a concert on Sunday, Aug. 29, starting at 4:30 p.m. The concert, featuring Westward Road, begins at 6 p.m.
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Amy Christie

New Jersey gang member gets famous after serenading ICU patients: “God wanted me to care for people”

A man from New Jersey went from gang life to music star after videos of him singing to patients in the hospital touched thousands of viewers. 28-year-old Enrique Rodriquez works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and is now widely admired for his musical talent. And it’s not just about him having a wonderful voice. His songs bring comfort and hope and that’s what makes him so popular.
Chapel Hill, NCWRAL

Chapel Hill Historical Society

Source: www.visitchapelhill.org 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27515. Is this your business? Update your free WRAL Out & About business profile by emailing us your logo or a picture of your business now.

