New Fallout 4 Dynamic Timescale Mod Makes Settlement Location More Important and Allows Players to Properly Enjoy the Commonwealth Scenery

The incoming Destiny 2 Season 15 mods will shake up the weapon meta with the addition of a new set of Champion mods, rebalances for existing armor mods, and an entirely new type of Holster mod for leg armor. Even though Destiny Season 15 is right around the corner, very little is actually known in terms of its story and new content. However, you will be able to learn more by watching Bungie’s Witch Queen reveal stream on August 24 and playing the new season when it launches later that day. For now, let us guide you through everything we know about how Destiny 2 Season 15 mods are changing with the new season.