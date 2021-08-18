New Fallout 4 Dynamic Timescale Mod Makes Settlement Location More Important and Allows Players to Properly Enjoy the Commonwealth Scenery
This new Fallout 4 dynamic timescale mod adjusts the game’s timescale based on location and actions. Created by modder ‘Elzee’, the aim of this new PC mod is to allow survival mode players to properly enjoy the game’s environment and features. In addition, the mod adds a beep chime with intervals to allow players to keep track of time.wccftech.com
