Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sport-China's Olympic body says illegal use of athletes' names as trademarks must stop

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - China’s Olympic Committee (COC) said it will protect its athletes from the unlawful registration of their names as trademarks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several Chinese gold medallists from the Tokyo Games, including shooter Yang Qian, table tennis player Chen Meng and 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan, saw their names illegally registered as trademarks in the alcohol, sportswear and tutoring industries, the report said.

Quan had at least 19 trademark applications related to her name in one week after the Olympics, the report said.

“The legitimate rights and interests of athletes must be respected,” the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Any registration of athletes’ names as trademarks without the authorisation of athletes themselves or their guardians is forbidden. Any offenders must stop their action.

“The athletes and guardians of underage athletes have the rights to pursue the liability of relevant parties.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chen Meng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Xinhua News Agency#Olympic Committee#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
ChinaFortune

China’s graft busters are going after Jack Ma’s hometown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Chinese Communist Party's corruption watchdog has ordered 25,000 cadres residing in the eastern city of Hangzhou to engage in "self-examination" to resolve business-related "conflicts of interest" involving themselves or family members. The local arm...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

People’s Bank of China in Shenzhen ‘cleans up’ illegal crypto firms

The Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is taking a hardline approach to cryptocurrency-related activities deemed illegal. According to a report from state-run Shanghai Securities News on Tuesday, the branch has recently “cleaned up and rectified” 11 new companies suspected of engaging in illicit crypto trading. The...
FitnessInternational Business Times

Weightlifting Chiefs Must Resign If Sport Is To Have Olympic Future: USA CEO

Weightlifting is all but certain to be removed from the Olympic Games programme unless the present leadership stand down, USA weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews told AFP. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) board and changed their Olympic Charter at the end of the Tokyo Games to address the issue.
SportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Sport-China’s National Games to host spectators

(Reuters) – Organisers of the National Games in China’s Shaanxi Province said they will allow spectators at the multi-sport event providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative 72 hours before attending. The 14th edition of the National Games, which are held every four years, is expected to feature...
China740thefan.com

China’s top anti-graft watchdog probing Hangzhou party secretary

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s top anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the party secretary of Hangzhou, Zhou Jiangyong, for serious violations of party discipline and national laws. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement published on Saturday. It did not publish further details about the investigation. Zhou...
Celebritiesabc17news.com

China’s Weibo shuts accounts defending Kris Wu allegations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s microblogging platform Sina Weibo has closed 145 accounts, some of which had defended pop star Kris Wu over his rape allegations. Weibo said Monday the accounts were closed for publishing what it called “information harmful for maintaining social order.” Beijing police have said the Chinese-Canadian pop star was detained last month for “deceiving young women multiple times into having sexual relations.” The state-run media outlet Global Times said some of the Weibo accounts that were shut down had previously defended allegations against Wu. However, it was not immediately clear how many of the 145 accounts were shut down for defending the singer.
Economykfgo.com

China says foreign trade may face more complicated situation next year

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country’s Commerce Minister said on Monday. Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this year, Wang...
WorldKIVI-TV

Chinese Olympian claimed gold medal was peeling

A Chinese Olympian took to social media to complain about what appeared to be a flaw in her gold medal. "Let me clarify this… I didn't mean to peel the thing off at first, I just discovered that there was a small mark (like pic one) on my medal," Zhu Xueying wrote on Sina Weibo, a social media website, the Global Times reported. "I thought that it was probably just dirt, so I rubbed it with my finger and found that nothing changed, so then I picked at it and the mark got bigger."

Comments / 0

Community Policy