The report found that the adoption of cryptocurrencies surged over 880% and peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms in emerging economies were the driving force. The 2021 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index has been released, the second iteration of Chainalysis’ “efforts to measure grassroots cryptocurrency adoption.” The company states that the goal of this index is to provide the public with a non-biased measure of countries that have the highest level of cryptocurrency adoption.