New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID pandemic has forcefully underlined the importance of patient safety within healthcare institution. In line with the need of the hour which requires focus on safe medical practices within hospitals, the highly impactful 'Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy' (PRIME) Program developed by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and supported by BD, a leading global medical technology company, successfully completed its very first cycle of the program in India which comprised 13 large and prominent tertiary care hospitals from across the country.