Italian Sausage and Vegetable Orzo Skillet Recipe

With zucchini available year-round in grocery stores, it’s easy to forget just how seasonal they are. Any gardener who has planted them can tell you stories of leaving them in front of the neighbor’s door and running away like some kind of vegetable prank. We have so much hope for variety and abundance when planting, then remember that abundance can often mean glut when harvests are continually unabating. My way to control the plant is to put it in a large container instead of the ground. The roots are constrained so the plant gives me just enough on a weekly basis that I still look forward to each little flower or green cylinder.