Southwest Sausage and Egg Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Recipe

"Halloumi is a delicious cheese with a high melting point so you can fry it and bake it," recipe developer Susan Olayinka tells us, talking about the wonderfully firm and uniquely toothsome cheese that comes to us by way of Cyprus. It's the ingredient that truly distinguishes this plant-based burger that comes to us from Olayinka. While we have always had an abiding respect and appreciation for halloumi, it takes this clever, delicious, and anything-but-boring portobello mushroom and halloumi burger that comes together in just 15 minutes, for us to remember just how much we adore it — not to mention how underutilized it is here in the U.S. And, as an added bonus, as the BBC's Good Food blog pointed out, halloumi is incredibly nutritious, delivering 70% of the adult recommended daily allowance of calcium in a single portion, along with zinc, selenium, magnesium, vitamin A, and many B vitamins (via BBC Good Food).