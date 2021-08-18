Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Southwest Sausage and Egg Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Recipe

recipes.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhip up something healthy and filling for breakfast with these stuffed portobello mushrooms filled with eggs, beans. sausages, and corn. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Take off the stem from the inside of the mushroom. They should break off easily. Use a spoon and gently scrape the gills from the inside of the portobello mushroom and discard.

recipes.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sausages#Breakfast Sausage#Mushroom#Portobello#Food Drink#Southwest Sausage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
Recipesrecipes.net

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

This Mexican cornbread casserole promises a fiesta of warm flavors with its layer of cheesy corn and ground beef base, covered with a crumbly cornbread. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Meat Base:. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; saute...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE

Seasoned to perfection, this Homemade Marinara Sauce is a great recipe to use in all your favorite pasta dishes!. Not many people can resist a good pasta dish. But what good is pasta if you don't have a great sauce to go with it? I whipped up this Homemade Marinara Sauce to eat with my HOMEMADE TURKEY MEATBALLS. But there really is no stopping how you can serve this marinara sauce. Put it over spaghetti, in pasta casseroles and as a dipping sauce. There is no wrong way to use this at all! If you want to try a little something special for dinner tonight then ditch the canned sauce and try my Homemade Marinara Sauce Recipe!
Recipesbrowneyedbaker.com

Sausage Dip

Savory, creamy, and ultra-addictive this sausage dip is an absolute crowd-pleaser. Made with 3 ingredients and ready in 15 minutes, this easy dip comes together for the ultimate party appetizer. Serve it up with tortilla chips, pretzel crisps, and more!. Well folks, this dip is one for the books. If...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

SAUSAGE CHEESE BISCUITS

These sausage cheese biscuits are so good! They are a little bit different in that instead of serving a biscuit with a sausage patty and a slice of cheese, you add it to the batter. I love them! Seriously, my family can’t get enough of them. They are delicious with a hot cup of coffee in the morning. I highly recommend serving them slathered in honey and butter. You could easily double or triple this recipe.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Gnocchi Skillet with Green Beans and Asparagus

The warmer the days grow, the less desire I have to stand in my kitchen — which means the recipes I make in the summer have to be particularly fast and easy. So when I discovered I could whip up a killer gnocchi with frozen pasta and loads of vegetables in a single pan, I was elated. My delight only increased when I realized it tastes just as delicious (if not more so) as leftovers.
RecipesThe Lemon Bowl

Zucchini Zoodles with Sausage and Kale

Gluten-free and low carb, this healthy and delicious pasta recipe is made with zucchini zoodles (noodles), sweet Italian sausage and hearty kale. One of my all-time favorite high protein and low carbohydrate dinner recipes is zucchini noodles tossed with Italian sausage and kale. Easy to make, kid-friendly and packed with flavor, it is always a family favorite.
Recipesfoodservicedirector.com

Korean Tofu Sausage Bowl

At Yellow Fever in L.A., Chef Kelly Kim makes a vegan sausage using tofu as the base, then spices it up with Korean gochugaru and other seasonings. The tofu sausage is arranged in a bowl along pickled carrots, steamed kale, sautéed mushrooms and fresh avocado, then drizzled with gochujang dressing. The plant-based bowl boasts lively flavors and colors.
Greenville, SCfoxwilmington.com

South Carolina chef reveals his crave-worthy deviled eggs recipe: Try it

At Soby’s New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina, executive chef Shaun Garcia is putting a spin on deviled eggs. “Deviled eggs are a Southern icon. They are easy to make and easy to share. Down South you will never go to a gathering or picnic without deviled eggs. We like to put a modern spin on the classic with a surprise element by adding a fried oyster, smoked salmon or crispy bacon on top,” Garcia, a Spartanburg County, South Carolina, native, told FOX News.
Recipesrecipes.net

Bread Stuffing with Pancetta and Figs Recipe

Have your own special recipe to share? Submit Your Recipe Today!. Try this monkey bread recipe that is stuffed with Nutella…. Breathe new life into your Thanksgiving leftovers with this casserole…. Total 40 mins. Salad. Total 5 mins. Baked. Total 2 hrs 20 mins. Breads & Doughs. Looking for a...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

15-Minute Mushroom And Halloumi Burger Recipe

"Halloumi is a delicious cheese with a high melting point so you can fry it and bake it," recipe developer Susan Olayinka tells us, talking about the wonderfully firm and uniquely toothsome cheese that comes to us by way of Cyprus. It's the ingredient that truly distinguishes this plant-based burger that comes to us from Olayinka. While we have always had an abiding respect and appreciation for halloumi, it takes this clever, delicious, and anything-but-boring portobello mushroom and halloumi burger that comes together in just 15 minutes, for us to remember just how much we adore it — not to mention how underutilized it is here in the U.S. And, as an added bonus, as the BBC's Good Food blog pointed out, halloumi is incredibly nutritious, delivering 70% of the adult recommended daily allowance of calcium in a single portion, along with zinc, selenium, magnesium, vitamin A, and many B vitamins (via BBC Good Food).
RecipesKGUN 9

Mayo Scrambled Eggs Recipe Makes Soft, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

If you’re anything like us, when you hear the term “Mayonegg” you likely flashback to “Arrested Development” and Ann’s (Mae Whitman) infamous mayonnaise and egg combo from the second season. But put the Bluths out of your mind, because mayonnaise scrambled eggs aren’t just an “Arrested Development” punchline — they’re...
Recipesrecipes.net

Egg Foo Young Gravy Recipe

Unlike the usual omellete, this egg foo young gravy recipe comes with shrimps, mushrooms, green onions & more. Try it out for an Asian-inspired breakfast. Make the sauce by combining the chicken stock, oyster sauce, sugar, and sauce in a small pan over medium heat. Cook until warm and bubbly.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Shirred Eggs (Baked Eggs with Spinach & Mushrooms)

Shirred Eggs are a type of baked eggs, and are a super-simple way to turn the humble egg into an enticing meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Eggs are cracked over a bed of garlicky mushroom and spinach in small dishes, topped with a dash cream and parmesan then baked until just-set. Bread for dunking is definitely not optional!
RecipesOcean City Today

Top sausage with peppers, onion, mushrooms

(Aug. 13, 2021) Before you know it, the kids will be back in school and the summer will be over. That being said, there is plenty of time for grilling and making homemade sides. I do not know about you, but the taste of grilled sausages is irresistible. And no matter how you cut it, homemade potato salad is much tastier than a premade salad.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Mushroom Barley Soup Recipe

There are plenty of days where you just know nothing's going to hit the spot better than a piping hot bowl of creamy soup. But here's the thing: When you're trying to make all of those little decisions that are going to ultimately add up and lead to a healthier you, adding more cream to your meals isn't really on the menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy