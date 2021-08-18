Cancel
Cell Phones

How to get service on an Apple laptop battery

By Glenn Fleishman
Macworld
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lithium-ion battery in your Mac laptop will lose its ability to charge to its maximum factory-made capacity over time. But you don’t have to take it lying down. Depending on the level remaining, you might be able to get a free replacement from Apple. Lithium-ion batteries transformed laptops and...

#Laptop#Apple Store#Lithium Ion Battery#Mobile Devices#Macos#Macbook#Iphone#Applecare#System Information#The Mac App Store#The App Store
