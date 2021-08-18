Science Shows Mask-Wearing Is Largely Safe for Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lot of schools in the Pittsburgh area are returning to the classroom this week and mask policies vary district by district, and some are still to be decided. The Pennsylvania State Education Association, the union that represents teachers in the 40 school districts in the region is asking parents to mask on the side of caution. “We believe the same thing the CDC believes, which is we need to have universal masking,” said Matt Edgell of the PSEA. “That is the best way, short of anything else, to ensure we can keep our students safe and our teachers and our support staff safe.” Edgell tells KDKA that they are monitoring all of the districts but there is not a plan in any district to keep teachers at home if there is no mandatory masking policy.