Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioner’s Aug. 17, 2021, Meeting Briefs

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Following their approval of the Consent Agenda, the Commissioners recognized National Aviation Day and the 185th Anniversary of the Piney Point Lighthouse with proclamations.

The Commissioners then adjourned and reconvened as the Board of Health to hear updates from County Health Officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster .

Reconvening as the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, approval was granted for the Adult and Family Recovery Court Award, MD2225 , from the Office of Problem Solving Courts on behalf of the Circuit Court Adult and Family Recovery Court Programs , for $269,000, and with an additional $186,211 of county funding for a total of $455,211. The grant will support personnel costs, drug testing, transportation, treatment, and other aspects of the program.

The Commissioners also approved the Circuit Court’s request to enter into a sub-recipient agreement with the St. Mary’s County Health Department for the MDH/BHA grant for $84,607 to support the Drug Court Program.

The Sheriff’s Office received approval for the FFY2022 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement Application for the Child Support Grant , Project US2217, from the Maryland Department of Human Services for Child Support Enforcement for $490,375 Federal and $297,728 county funds.

Arthur Shepherd, Director, Department of Recreation and Parks, requested approval from the Commissioners for FY2022 Program Open Space grant award for athletic lights at Cecil Park and the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan grant. The funding request and related budget amendment were both approved.

The Commissioners heard an update on the Airport Innovation District , the area within and around the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport slated for mixed-use office, retail and housing space . John Deatrick, Director, Department of Public Works & Transportation, and Chris Kaselemis, Director, Economic Development, briefed the Commissioners on the status of the Master Plan.

The Department of Economic Development also received approval for a Budget Amendment request of $75,000 to allow St. Mary’s County to receive and pay the lease obligation to S. Hunt Aero for TechPort.

The Commissioners received a final report from the Solar Task Force addressing their recommendations for key solar concepts and policy goals for St. Mary’s County.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation was granted approval from the Commissioners to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Center for Applied Transit Technology and St. Mary’s Transit Systems (STS) for Technology Strike Team Technical Assistance to assist STS in developing an actionable plan for launching transit software.

The Commissioners also approved a grant application request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for $59,000 under the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 from the Federal Aviation Administration. The funding will support operations at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

County Attorney David Weiskopf requested and received approval to adopt a Commissioner resolution to designate the County Treasurer to issue Bingo licenses and accept administrative recordkeeping responsibilities.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs .

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel .

St. Mary's Co. Commissioner's Aug. 17, 2021, Meeting Briefs

