Vic Norman Is A Lucky Sod

lacar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can get your hands on a copy of Vic Norman’s memoir Norman Conquest, you are in for a treat. For those of us who admire "daring do" as a lifestyle, this book is one of the most enjoyable memoirs that I have read in recent years. It's attractively written, designed, and beautifully photographed and would have a place on my desk or coffee table any day. It's given place unaltered even if I were not a go-kart, sports car, motorcycle, rock & roll, speedboat, acrobatic flying, land ovely ladies fan. But I am.

www.lacar.com

