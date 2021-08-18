Cancel
Chris Christie slams Phil Murphy over NJ Dem's Italy vacation

By Dom Calicchio
Cover picture for the articleFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a few words to say this week about his Democrat successor, Phil Murphy, jetting off to Italy for a vacation with his family. "The fact that we’re sitting here in Morris County, New Jersey, and he’s sitting in Italy should tell you a little bit how seriously the governor takes his job," Christie told an audience at the Rockaway River Country Club in Denville, Insider NJ reported.

