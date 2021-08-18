Chris Christie slams Phil Murphy over NJ Dem's Italy vacation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday slammed the rogue trip by two House members to Afghanistan during the ongoing and dangerous military evacuation effort from Kabul. Pelosi, D-Calif., said Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., wanted to "freelance on their own" when the pair of lawmakers this week traveled to Afghanistan without the approval of the leadership. She said the trip put them at risk and strained resources that should have gone to evacuating Americans and others.