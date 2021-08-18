Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: A stray shower is possible this evening, otherwise warm and humid with temps into the 60s tonight. Patchy fog is possible overnight. The forecast is very similar Thursday and Friday. It'll be humid with highs in the mid 80s and a small chance for a shower or thundershower during the afternoon. Strong to severe weather is not anticipated with any thunderstorms that develop this week. The best chance for wet weather may come Saturday night as a weakening front arrives from the west. I'm not seeing any strong indications that we'll see a marked change in humidity levels for Sunday, but perhaps a brief drop is possible by Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible overnight. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds becoming calm.

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or thundershower. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or thundershower. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storm chances late. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 80s. Still relatively humid.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

