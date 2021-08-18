Tomlinson: COVID surge forcing consumers to stay home, economy slowing

Jackson Hole Symposium is Key to US Dollar Outlook. A slight reprieve for equity markets late Friday has continued into this week as Asian indices see broad-based gains. However, concerns over the global outlook remain amid the ongoing slowdown across China, while the rising spread of the Delta variant also adds to this fragile sentiment. The bounce back in equity markets had largely stemmed from comments made by Fed’s Kaplan who noted that if the Delta variant would be persistent or start to affect demand, they would have to adjust policy views accordingly. This is noteworthy as not only is it the first Fed official to notably signal that the Fed’s outlook could be altered by the current path of Covid cases, but also Kaplan is among the most hawkish members at the bank and thus this sentiment may be shared by the more moderate members.