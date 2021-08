Mathieu van der Poel's plans for the remainder of the 2021 season are up in the air, with the Dutchman struggling with back problems, according to reports. The Alpecin-Fenix leader was forced to cut short an altitude training camp in Livigno last week due to back pain. According to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, he and his team will draw up a plan for the rest of the season based on his progress at the weekend.