We have benchmarked no game more than Crysis 3. It took pride of place in our GPU and CPU testing for a colossal eight years - longer than any other title. And even today, the fully maxed Crysis 3 PC experience poses profound challenges to the most powerful PC components on the market. That's one reason why we're still playing the game, the other is - put simply - that we love it, and the good news is that the upcoming Nintendo Switch rendition of Crysis 3 Remastered is shaping up very, very nicely. The idea of this game running well on a 2015 mobile chipset - downclocked, no less - is mind-bending but there it is.