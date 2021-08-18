NO. 21-4-01689-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR HARRISON COUNTY NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. ESPR015134 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILE C. EDMONDS, aka LUCILLE C. EDMONDS, Deceased. To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LUCILE C. EDMONDS, aka LUCILLE C. EDMONDS, who died on or about October 15, 2020: You are hereby notified that on 25th day of June, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Lucile C. Edmonds, aka Lucille C. Edmonds, deceased, bearing date of May 31, 2000, and Codicil dated September 30, 2020, were admitted to probate in the above named court and that Gregory A. Chapp was appointed Personal Representative of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred. Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred. Dated this 3rd day of August, 2021. Gregory A. Chapp, Executor of Estate 14707 California St., Suite 10 Omaha, NE 68154 (402) 498-9100 Wayne S. Rasmussen #0006406 Smith, Sluskey, Pohren, & Rogers, LLP 8712 West Dodge Rd., Suite 400 Omaha, NE 68114 wrasmussen@smithslusky.com Phone 402.493.3300 Direct 402.501.8109 Fax 402.392.1011 Date of second publication: August 18, 2021 MVTN 8-11, 8-18-21.