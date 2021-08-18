Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Torres: COVID-19 somehow becomes more real after the death of a friend

By John A. Torres
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm not sure how it's possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic became a little more real for me over the weekend. I've obviously always known the pandemic was real. I wore my mask. I social-distanced. I quarantined. I got my vaccination. Yet, it always seemed like something in the distance, like California wildfires or mudslides in Missouri. I wrote about it, read about it and watched stories on the news but I always felt somewhat insulated, until now.

www.news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Halifax Health#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsDaytona Beach News-Journal

COVID-19 has become a greater threat to previously healthy children

In recent weeks, our hospital has been overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 patients. The last pandemic the world faced was the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. Deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed those from H1N1 approximately eight-fold to date. In these unprecedented, unpredictable times, some facts remain clear. The simple...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Four more Covid-related deaths and 1,612 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a...
Mississippi StateWAPT

Young child becomes Mississippi's 6th pediatric COVID-19 death

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi has lost six children to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, state health officials said. The sixth death, which was a child younger than 5, was reported Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said according to the latest report, seven children are hospitalized in intensive care because of COVID-19 and three are on ventilators.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Is long Covid real? And if so, could it be a bigger public-health problem than excess deaths from Covid-19

Is it real?” is my first thought and then: “NICE guidance, please don’t put ideas into people’s heads,” because if people think they are going to be ill for a long time they are more likely to get ill for a long time. And then: “Well, I haven’t seen any,” when I saw the fuss made in the papers. But like Florence Nightingale – “germs; I’ve never seen one” – I was destined to be proved wrong. The next day I did see one.
Arkansas Statewaldronnews.com

Arkansas reports 2,319 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

Active cases increased by 218 to 24,433. Thirty more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 6,396. Hospitalizations decreased by 50 to 1,396. This is the first decrease in hospitalizations the state has seen since Aug. 4. A surge in new cases driven by the...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Eleven more deaths and 1,345 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Ten of the deaths occurred within the latest 24-hour reporting period, with one of the deaths being reported...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy