Scientists developed the first open-source tool to translate chemical structures to their Iupac names using machine learning software designed by Google. Since its foundation in 1919, Iupac, the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, has been maintaining a system of naming chemical compounds. However, other systems to identify chemical structures that are more convenient for computer processing have emerged in the last few decades. The simplified molecular input line entry system (Smiles) describes chemical structures using line notation – for example, butan-2-ol is written as CCC(C)O.