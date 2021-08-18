Cancel
Public Safety

Taliban Fighters Beating and Whipping Women and Kids on Way to Airport, Reports Say

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Reports on the ground from Kabul suggest that the Taliban has already broken its word after it vowed to allow safe passage to people trying to flee Afghanistan. The Guardian reports that women and children have been beaten and whipped as they attempted to pass through checkpoints set up by Taliban fighters after the overthrow of the Afghan government. Shocking photos posted on social media by Los Angeles Times reporter Marcus Yam showed women and children covered in blood, with Yam’s caption: “Taliban fighters use gunfire, whips, sticks and sharp objects to maintain crowd control over thousands of Afghans who continue to wait for a way out, on airport road. At least half dozen were wounded while I was there, including a woman and her child.” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Wednesday that he’d raised the issue with the Taliban. Meanwhile, AP reported that a statue of a Shiite militia leader, Abdul Ali Mazari, who was killed by the Taliban in 1996, has been blown up by fighters in central Bamyan province.

