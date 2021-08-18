Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

As Disasters Mount, Central Banks Gird Against Threat of Climate Change

By Fred Pearce
Posted by 
Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Climate change is rattling the world’s central bankers. With unprecedented heat and wildfires in the American West and southern Europe, and record floods racing through German towns and Chinese megacities in recent weeks, fears are growing among regulators of a coming cascade of climate-induced economic blows potentially more far-reaching and intractable than the financial crash just over a decade ago.

e360.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Yale Environment 360

Yale Environment 360

New Haven, CT
85
Followers
377
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Yale Environment 360 is an online magazine offering opinion, analysis, reporting, and debate on global environmental issues.

 https://e360.yale.edu/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Mark Carney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Changing Climate#Climate Change#U S Economy#Extreme Weather#American#German#Chinese#The European Union#Western#British#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#The European Central Bank#Exchequer#The Bank Of England#Soas University Of London#Eu#Lloyd S Of London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Businessetftrends.com

Will EM Central Bank Policy Benefit This VanEck ETF?

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only central bank deploying various monetary policy tools to help an economy contend with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Various emerging market central banks are responding to the global health crisis, and some of those moves could be prove impactful for exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy