Pedestrian Hospitalized for Head Injury After Merced Hit and Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northwestern Minnesota are investigating a hit-and-run earlier this week that left two people hospitalized. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the hit-and-run happened Thursday evening on County Highway 34 in Maple Grove Township, just west of White Earth. Clifford Warren, 31, of Ogema, and Duane Warren, 56, of White Earth, were working on a stalled vehicle when they were struck by a car. The driver fled the scene. Emergency crews airlifted the two victims to a Fargo hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown. The hit-and-run remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call White Earth police at 218-983-3201 or the sheriff's office at 218-847-2661.