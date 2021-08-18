Russia Is Putting the Lives of Its Diplomats in the Taliban’s Hands
MOSCOW—Events developed faster than anybody in Moscow could have predicted. On Monday, armed Taliban forces “took under guard” the perimeter around the Russian embassy, a spacious autonomous camp in the outskirts of Kabul. The following day, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov had “a positive and constructive” meeting with representatives of the banned Russian Taliban, later confirming that the movement’s oldest representatives promised security for Russian diplomats in Afghanistan.www.thedailybeast.com
