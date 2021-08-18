Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount officers refuse plea deal in Capitol riot

By Name
WBTM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol have rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors. The government presented plea agreements to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker during court appearances Tuesday morning. Attorneys for both men requested trial dates for their clients, who have denied any wrongdoing and have steadfastly maintained that they had nothing to do with the violence that occurred in D.C.

www.wbtmdanville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Rocky Mount, VA
Society
State
Washington State
Rocky Mount, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rocky Mount, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy