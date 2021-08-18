Rocky Mount officers refuse plea deal in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol have rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors. The government presented plea agreements to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker during court appearances Tuesday morning. Attorneys for both men requested trial dates for their clients, who have denied any wrongdoing and have steadfastly maintained that they had nothing to do with the violence that occurred in D.C.