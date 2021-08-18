Keep on Rollin’: The Twilight Criterium Returns With Proper Precautions
Every year a tangible buzz builds around Athens as thousands of spectators gather to cheer on cyclists from around the world competing in the annual Twilight Criterium—that is, until last year. After COVID-19 postponed the world-class bike race, and then canceled it entirely for 2020, Twilight returns this weekend with a few surface-level changes to accommodate the fact that we’re not post-pandemic yet.flagpole.com
