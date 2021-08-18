Professional Theater Space Moves Forward In Brighton

An operator of a small Brighton theater is aiming to bring professional acts around the corner, downtown. Lynn Wilde of Lakeland has worked in professional theater for two decades. Over the past year, she has been putting shows on at the Brighton Coffeehouse and Theater, or “BCAT” on Main Street. Earlier this week, she was before the Brighton City Planning Commission seeking a Special Land Use Permit for a performing arts theater at 111 South West Street; which is the backside of Jameson’s Irish Pub and Grill. Wilde said she wants to bring professional theater permanently downtown. She projected, long-term, running one show a day on weekends, for 20 weekends a year.