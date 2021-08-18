Cancel
North Platte, NE

Paloucek: Regent Phares sets thoughtful example on CRT

By Jim Paloucek
North Platte Telegraph
 7 days ago

If you see Bob Phares, tell him thanks. Phares is our district’s representative on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He was appointed to the position in 2006 and has since been elected to six-year terms in 2010 and 2016. Phares was North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976 and a Republican candidate for governor in 1978, losing a close primary to Charles Thone, who went on to serve as Nebraska’s governor from 1979 to 1983. Phares has been an engaged member of our community for half a century, and his thoughtful work as a public servant on our behalf deserves our appreciation.

