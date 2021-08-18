Head-On Collision Near Courtland Causes a Major Injury

A head-on collision near Courtland in Sacramento County on August 15 caused major injuries to at least one person. The accident happened along Twin Cities Road just east of River Road at about noon when a Honda Element and Ford F-150 collided head-on. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that multiple people stopped with their vehicles to try and assist the injured, which left the roadway partially blocked. One person was transported to a hospital with major injuries. The CHP will be conducting an investigation into the head-on collision to find out why it occurred.