Apparel

These Silk Blouses Are Easy to Care for and Easier to Wear

By G. L. DiVittorio
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Scouting Report: Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses are as easy to care for as they are to wear, and perfect for anyone going back to the office or returning to normal. On one hand, offices are opening up and it’s nice to have some normalcy back. On the other hand, offices are opening up and all the stress and time constraints that come with that are back as well. While going back to having no time to make focaccia and less time for things like hand washing delicate fabrics, I tried out Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses to transition back to real life.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

#Silk#Blouse#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Designers & CollectionsL.A. Weekly

Why You Should Wear the Saree’s from Urban Silks

If you are looking for silks to glow with, then Urban silks might be the shop to satisfy that urge. It is a brand that is fashion-forward, always keeping up with the trend. Urban Silks is a south asian ethnic clothing retailer based in Toronto, Canada, that sells Sarees, Salwar’s, Lengha’s, Kurtis and Ethnic men’s wear. Their clothing ranges from North Indian to South Indian styles. They have clients who are mainly of Indian, Sri Lankan, and Bangladeshi origin. They aim at desi fashion at affordable prices. Due to the pandemic affecting retail, they have launched www.urbansilks.com.
Beauty & FashionSea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo 'cares' about the clothes she wears

Olivia Rodrigo "cares" about what she puts on her body and won't wear anything she's not "comfortable" in. The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker's stylist, Chenelle Delgadillo, has revealed everything they choose for the 18-year-old pop sensation to wear is only items that are "authentic" to her style. She told WWD:...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Norma Kamali’s Designer Uniform Is Full of Vibrant Prints

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we are speaking with Norma Kamali. Her job is extremely hands-on, so the iconic New York-based designer takes a uniform-approach to dressing, opting for comfortable, casual separates rendered in cheerful loud prints. Don't forget the emblematic eyewear and platform crocs!
Apparellaguestlist.com

Casual Wear: How To Add A Spark To Your Everyday Outfits

While some of the most popular fashion trends remain true classics that you can wear at all times, it doesn’t mean you can spruce them up by adding your personal touch. In fact, even the most basic everyday outfit can become a stylish ensemble with just a few simple tricks. Whether it’s adding a new pair of shoes or a trendy necklace, sometimes the smallest bit of change can make a huge difference. Here is what you can do to give your casual look that new spark so you can enjoy them again.
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

Boden's new jumpers and blouses are perfect for autumn

As the weather starts to change, it's time to start thinking about our autumn wardrobes as the dresses go away and the jeans and long-sleeved tops come out. No autumn wardrobe is complete without a staple jumper, blouse and shirt. Perfect for layering depending on the ever-changing weather, these essentials will keep you warm while looking beautifully stylish.
Skin CarePosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Soothing, Cooling Gel Face Mask Creates Intense Hydration That Lasts for Days

Scouting Report: The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask takes care of redness from any kind of irritation. It's soothing, cooling, and just really fun to put on. I’ll be the first to admit that I usually find face masks (the skin care kind, not the other kind) rather pointless. While some instill a glow or a surge of moisture for a day or so, I hardly ever find a mask that inspires a lasting, meaningful effect on my skin; but every so often, I’ll try out a moisturizing face mask hoping that it will change my mind about the everyday product.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
ApparelAntelope Valley Press

Save time with buttoning up your blouse

Dear Heloise: To save time and for convenience, button all the buttons on a blouse except the top two. Then slip the blouse on and off as though it were a T-shirt. Then you only have two buttons to button. This is particularly helpful to me when the blouse buttons in the back. I can pull the neck of the blouse up toward the back of my head and easily reach both buttons to do them. I can’t believe I hadn’t figured this out before now.
Recipesfinehomesandliving.com

5 Fall Trends in 2021 Fashion and Food

It's been a long, hot summer. Fall is coming, and that means it's time to tuck those tank tops and jean shorts into the very back of the dresser and break out your cozy coats and boots. Fall is the season of sweater weather, comforting movies, and warm, hearty drinks...
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Jill Biden Heads to Church in a Lemon Dress, Cropped Blazer & a Surprising Choice of Running Shoes

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden headed to church for a Saturday service this weekend. The first lady channeled the bright colors of summer for the outing in a lemon-coated dress; the collared fruit design came layered under a cropped white jacket with a floral face mask to match. Dr. Biden’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer and offers an easy way to lighten up any ensemble. On her feet, the first lady opted against heels or flats and instead decided...
Posted by
The Independent

13 best face mists for a dewy, hydrated glow

Few skincare products are as touch-and-go as a face mist. While the best of them can transform dull, dehydrated skin in seconds, there are also plenty that are about as beneficial as a spray bottle of water. But don’t let those that fall into the latter category put you off....
Skin Caremomjunction.com

15 Best Blushes For Fair Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Blush or rouge is an essential makeup element applied mainly around the...
Designers & Collectionstimebusinessnews.com

Blouse Designs That You Have Never Seen Before

In India, blouses are one of the most preferred fashion pieces going around and every generation continuing the trend further in all the sense is proof that it is here to stay and is not going to leave anytime soon. The blouses are subjective to the trends and are based...
Hair Careyoubeauty.com

The Best Hair Products to Fight Frizz

Summer is lovely and warm. You get to relax at the beach, wear shorts, and forego the extra layers of scarves and coats. But, with that, the humidity of summer can ruin your luscious locks. Instead of hot girl summer, it is frizzy hair summer. The hair you were hoping...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Accessible Minimalist Nursery Lines

The Monica + Andy Target Collection is now available for purchase at the box store retailer. Monica + Andy is known for its minimalist and adorable patterns as well as its soft fabrics. The new Target nursery line includes all-new stylish prints with a mix of classic and modern themes.
Interior DesignSlate

Not Everyone Living the Minimalist Lifestyle Is a Cliché

Over the past few years, a home design debate has raged: minimalism versus maximalism. The former has become synonymous with intention and self-control, while the latter, sometimes known as “cluttercore,” is recognized as an embrace of the messy and the eclectic. In the second year of the pandemic, as many of us inch back into the world, maximalism has become a proclamation of life—rooms bursting with color, textures, and humanity.

Comments / 0

