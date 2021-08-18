These Silk Blouses Are Easy to Care for and Easier to Wear
Scouting Report: Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses are as easy to care for as they are to wear, and perfect for anyone going back to the office or returning to normal. On one hand, offices are opening up and it’s nice to have some normalcy back. On the other hand, offices are opening up and all the stress and time constraints that come with that are back as well. While going back to having no time to make focaccia and less time for things like hand washing delicate fabrics, I tried out Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses to transition back to real life.www.thedailybeast.com
